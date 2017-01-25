Rebels Fall in Late Stages to Texas A&M at Home

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss wasn’t able to finish the second half comeback against Texas A&M on Wednesday night, falling to the Aggies 80-76. The Rebels were led offensively by Sebastian Saiz with 19 points while Terence Davis added 19 of his own.

After reducing the 8-point halftime deficit to one possession on multiple occasions, Ole Miss was able to finally tie the game up at 73 off of a Cullen Neal 3-pointer 1:47 to go. However, the Rebels were not able to close out the comeback attempt.

Saiz and Davis played a large role in Ole Miss having an opportunity in the closing stages of the game to grab the win. In the second half, the two combined for 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Davis had a hot hand from behind the arc all game, hitting five treys. The only thing that was able to slow Davis down was foul trouble that forced him to the bench in the second half.

Ole Miss has rebounded well this season, but Texas A&M was able to control the boards throughout the night. The Aggies +16 margin on the glass coupled with 9 offensive rebounds played a large role in the result.

In general, Ole Miss’ offense had one of its more efficient outing of the night. The Rebels shot 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3. However, the Aggies were able to counter in by getting high-percentage shots at the basket with regularity.

The Rebels are back in action on Saturday, hosting No. 5 Baylor at 5 p.m.