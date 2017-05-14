Rebels To Host NCAA Regional For First Time, Bulldogs Head To Utah

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Fresh off its first SEC softball championship in school history, the Ole Miss Rebels will host its first NCAA Regional game in school history.

Ole Miss headlines the Oxford region, and will take on Southern Illinois at home on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State enters the tournament as a three-seed in the Salt Lake City region, and will travel to Utah to take on two-seed BYU. That game is set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The SEC sets an NCAA tournament record by sending all thirteen teams in the conference to the tournament.