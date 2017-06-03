Record Rainfall Washes Out Bulldogs, Southern Miss; Games Moved To Sunday – UPDATE TIMES

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) — A wet and soggy Saturday washes out day two of playoff baseball in Hattiesburg.
Game two for Mississippi State and Southern Miss have been rescheduled to Sunday due to a record amount of rainfall for June 3rd in “The Hub City.”
UPDATED TIMES:
Mississippi State vs. Illinois-Chicago – 10 A.M. CT (ESPN3)
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama – 2 P.M. CT
Elimination game at 6 P.M. CT
Mississippi State heads into game two 0-1, needing a win to keep its season alive, and Southern Miss (1-0) can lock up at spot in the regional finals with a win.