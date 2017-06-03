Record Rainfall Washes Out Bulldogs, Southern Miss; Games Moved To Sunday – UPDATE TIMES

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) — A wet and soggy Saturday washes out day two of playoff baseball in Hattiesburg.

Game two for Mississippi State and Southern Miss have been rescheduled to Sunday due to a record amount of rainfall for June 3rd in “The Hub City.”

UPDATED TIMES:

Mississippi State vs. Illinois-Chicago – 10 A.M. CT (ESPN3)

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama – 2 P.M. CT

Elimination game at 6 P.M. CT

Mississippi State heads into game two 0-1, needing a win to keep its season alive, and Southern Miss (1-0) can lock up at spot in the regional finals with a win.

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Work Gets Underway on Habitat Homes
Read More»
1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: “Mississippi Votes” Comes To Lee County
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Wet Weather Continues…
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup