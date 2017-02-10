Records: Undercover FBI agent was near gunmen before attack

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Court records show an undercover FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two Arizona men in 2015 just before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas. An attorney for Kareem, of Phoenix, convicted of helping plot the shooting says in court records that the agent’s presence raises questions about whether authorities could have done more to thwart the attack. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

(AP) — Court records show an undercover FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two Arizona men in 2015 just before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas.

The records also show the agent had exchanged social media messages with one of the gunmen days before the 2015 attack.

An attorney for a Phoenix man convicted of helping plot the shooting says in court records that the agent’s presence raises questions about whether authorities could have done more to thwart the attack.

The FBI declined to comment.

The records also say the agent drove away and was stopped by police officers. He wasn’t hit by the gunfire, but it’s unclear what happened with him after the shooting ended.

His presence at the contest wasn’t publicly revealed until 15 months after the attack.