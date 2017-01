HOFFMAN ESTATES , IL (WCBI) – Sears Holdings continues to close stores in an effort to stay afloat .

The company today revealed another 104 Sears and K-Mart stores will close but the ones in our region will remain open. Sears in Tupelo’s Mall At Barnes Crossing along with the Columbus K- mart on Highway 45 will remain open. The comppany says it tried to keep the under performing stores open to save local jobs but says that effort is placing a strain on profitable stores.