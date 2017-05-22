Rep. Oliver Issues Apology For Facebook Statement

JACKSON (WCBI) – State Representative Karl Oliver of Winona is apologizing for remarks made over the weekend. The statement shared with WCBI News from Oliver is below.
“I, first and foremost, wish to extend this apology for any embarrassment I have caused to both my colleagues and fellow Mississippians.In an effort to express my passion for preserving all historical monuments, I acknowledge the word “lynched” was wrong. I am very sorry. It is in no way, ever, an appropriate term. I deeply regret that I chose this word, and I do not condone the actions I referenced, nor do I believe them in my heart. I freely admit my choice of words was horribly wrong, and I humbly ask your forgiveness.”
Oliver has now removed the Facebook post from his page.