GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mother of two children who died in a recent Greenville fire is under arrest while police are looking for the children’s father, according to the Delta Democrat Times.

Jennifer York, 33, is facing two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence. Greenville police also issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old DeWayne Turner, who is wanted for the same charges, according to the Delta Democrat Times.

