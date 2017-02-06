Residents Of Lee County Neighborhood Say Sewer System Needs Updating

LEE CO. MISS. (WCBI) – Residents of a Lee County neighborhood, that is serviced by Tupelo Water and Light will also address the city council about a foul smelling problem.

Members of the Green T Neighborhood Association will ask Tupelo City Council members for help when it comes to fixing clogged and backed up sewer and drainage systems in the area.

That neighborhood is in Lee County, but Tupelo Water and Light provides electric, water and sewage services.

Residents say the old sewer system is in dire straits and causes many problems, especially after heavy rains.

“It stops up the sewage, stops up the drainage, and people don’t want to smell that, you wouldn’t want to come in our neighborhood like that, nobody wants to come live in a neighborhood like that, you can’t even, sell a house, 22 thousand dollars, might be worth 50 thousand, everything, brings value down,” said Joseph Metcalf, of the Green T Neighborhood Association.

Johnny Timmons, of Tupelo Water and Light says there is a Community Development Block Grant available to fix the issues. Timmons says the city is working with Lee County Supervisors to secure the grant so the system can be updated.