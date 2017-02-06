Residents Meet With Consultant To Address Concerns And Issues They Have With The Police Department And Public Safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The consultant hired to evaluate the Columbus Police Department had a chance to hear from residents on Monday night.

A big crowd was on hand as residents, police officers, city, and county leaders filled up the Townsend Community Center.

This meeting was for residents who live in Ward 1.

People came out to address the concerns and issues they have with the police department, and to also talk about things they think can be done to make the city of Columbus safer.

Residents talked about how they’d like to see more out of school activities for the youth and how’d they like to see the police interact with residents in the community more.

Dr. Turner also talked with residents about things they can do to help out the police department, such as policing their own community and starting more neighborhood watch programs.

“I think it went great,” said Pastor Leroy Jones, Columbus resident. “There’s a lot of concerns in our community and I think Dr. Turner did a great job of addressing those concerns but we as a community and the sitter since we have to realize that we have a part to play and we can’t put everything on the police.”

“Actually my concern is our young people,” said Leona Stokes, Columbus resident. “I am really concerned about them. I’m concerned about the crime this in our neighborhoods that’s in our communities I want something to be done about that.”

The next community meeting will be for Ward 5 residents, and will take place next Monday at the Sims-Scott center beginning at 6 P.M.