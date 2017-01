RIENZI (WCBI) – One man is jailed following a raid of a Prentiss County residence. Prentiss County and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents arrested 49 year old Jimmy Nanney on felony drug charges.

Nanney was picked up after agents served a warrant at a County Road 8021 home. Nanney is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Two others at the home face misdemeanor marijuana charges.