‘Road To Preservation’ Makes Tupelo Stop And Features Amory Native, Author And Renovator Of Historic Homes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Historic Preservation Society hosted a fundraiser this evening encouraging others to join efforts to restore homes and businesses.

The event guest speaker Jo McDivitt, an Amory native, who is well known for her restoration of historic homes.

She arrived at “The Bus Stop” in a 1954 Plymouth, and then recounted some of her restoration projects.

Currently, McDivitt is restoring “Hutchins House” in Blue Mountain.

“I want to keep the stories and the history and the people that lived there all taught at Blue Mountain College and they were three women way ahead of their time,” McDivitt said.

“Anyone who has an interest in historic preservation, restoring historical buildings, history, they want to be the work, the labor, or a designer who has keen eye for colors, we really need it, everyone, architects, it takes a village,” said Katie Wright, with the Tupelo Historic Preservation Society.

May is National Preservation Month. For more information on the Tupelo Historic Preservation society, go to www.facebook.com/thespainhousetupelo