Rooker, Three Golden Eagles Named Finalists for 2017 Ferriss Trophy

(Photo Courtesy: Kelly Price, MSU Athletics)

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker, Delta State’s Zack Shannon and Southern Mississippi’s Taylor Braley, Matt Wallner, Dylan Burdeaux are the five finalists for the Ferriss Trophy.

The award, which is presented by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, is given annually to Mississippi’s top college baseball player. The winner will be announced May 22.

Rooker is hitting .400 with an SEC-high 20 homers so far this season for the Bulldogs. Shannon’s .451 batting average and 18 homers have helped the Statesmen be one of the best teams in Division II this season.

Braley, Wallner and Burdeaux are all important pieces a Golden Eagles’ lineup that’s scoring more than eight runs per game. Braley is also one of the team’s best pitchers.

