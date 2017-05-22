Sanctuary Hospice House Breaks Ground On Permanent Office Space For Home Hospice Workers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Donna McNeece made sure she was at the groundbreaking, for permanent office space for Sanctuary HOME Hospice workers.

“These women or men are truly God gifted to do this,” McNeece said.

It was back in 2011 when Donna’s mother, Willa Smith, became a patient of Sanctuary Home Hospice. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and Donna, along with her Dad, Darrell Smith, wanted to get the best in home hospice care available.

“Dad and I both were working at the time, full time, so they came, they did it, they made the plan and they did it, and I remember several of them specifically because they were so kind and, let us handle this, let us do this,” McNeece said.

In fact, Donna and her father were so pleased with the care given to their loved one, they appeared in a commercial for Sanctuary Home Hospice.

The 3,600 square foot facility will be built just west of Sanctuary Hospice House. CEO Harold Plunkett says it will not only make things more efficient for home hospice nurses and staff, but will fill many needs.

“It will allow us to consolidate many of our administrative duties , it will give us an opportunity to add much needed clinical storage space and will also give us an opportunity to add parking ,” Plunkett said.

The groundbreaking also serves as the kickoff for an effort to raise the remaining $200,000 needed to pay for the new office space. Construction could be complete by the end of the year.

Sanctuary Hospice House began its services in 2005. It does not turn anyone away, regardless of ability to pay.

