Saturday Night Fighting Leads To One Hospitalization, One Arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is in custody in connection with a late Saturday night fight that ended in a shooting.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at 17th Street South and Bell Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus Police say an argument that had taken place early in the day Saturday picked up again Saturday night. That’s when a 25-year-old Columbus man was shot, sustaining a wound from a bullet in the upper body.

He was first taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, but was later airlifted to Tupelo, where he remains hospitalized.

His condition is unknown at this time.

WCBI is working to get more information about the incident.

If you know anything about this investigation, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department.