Saturday Showers, Dry & Warm Christmas

TONIGHT: Mainly clear conditions are expected along with passing high clouds. Look for lows in the mid to low 30s with light wind. This will be the last chilly night for at least a week.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be on the increase during the day but above average temperatures are going to continue. Daytime highs should be in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s around the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A much milder night is in store for us with lows in the mid 50s. Passing showers are possible.

SATURDAY: There is a 40% chance of scattered showers but right now it doesn’t appear to be an all day situation for the WCBI coverage area. Just have an umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about doing last minute holiday shopping. Warmer mid 60s are a good bet once again.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Santa will have no issues getting to Mississippi or Alabama this year but he’ll have to dodge some cloud cover. Temperatures should only fall into the mid to upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Dry and unseasonably warm conditions are still on track. Highs in the mid 70s seem realistic, especially if enough sunshine can develop. Unlike last year, the warm weather will NOT translate into any strong or severe storm activity.

NEXT WEEK: Mild 60s and 70s are set to continue going through at least the middle of the week. Rain chances will return with several frontal boundaries lingering across the Twin States.

