Scam Artists Target Alabama Seniors

MONTGOMERY, AL (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) currently is investigating a scam targeting senior citizens in Alabama. SBI Agents warn citizens to be suspicious of callers asking for money in any form. In this case, each victim received a call from someone posing as their grandson who is in financial trouble and is requesting assistance in the form of Walmart gift cards. So far, Agents have located three victim parties in Etowah, Jackson and Washington counties, with a total approximate loss of $13,000. SBI is urging the public to be on guard for this scam and for any victims of fraud to notify their local law enforcement agencies.

 

