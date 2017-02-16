Scams Targeting Electric & Water Company Customers In North Mississippi

TUPELO/STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Water and Light is warning customers about a phone scam.

Some TW & L customers say they have received phone calls informing them their water and electric service are about to be disconnected because their bill is past due.

The scammer then instructs the person to transfer money so the service will not be affected.

City officials emphasize that Tupelo Water and Light never calls customers regarding overdue bills. They will send notices through the mail, but never through a phone call.

Starkville Electric has had similar reports of these calls from their customers.

If you receive any calls like this, get a phone number, or name, and report it to your local authorities.