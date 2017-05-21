Scattered rain & storms to start the work week

REST OF TODAY: A cold front will continue to slowly move across the area. Scattered showers and storms remain possible but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms should fade away during the evening. Look for lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll have variably cloudy start to the day but a batch of showers and storms may roll into the Twin States during the afternoon. The favored area of rain is south of US 82 with the heaviest activity likely staying along and south of the I-20 corridor. Highs top out in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Additional showers and storms are possible with an area of low pressure that will swing on through the region. Highs should be around 80.

WEDNESDAY: A mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler day is likely with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions return. Comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s are a good bet at this time.

FRIDAY: Much warmer highs in the upper 80s return under a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEKEND: Additional storms and showers are possible Saturday evening, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for additional insight and updates!