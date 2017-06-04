Scattered Storms Continue, but Changing Weather Awaits…

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the night. Some could produce localized heavy rainfall. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a low near 70 and south winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We’ll see some more scattered showers and storms through much of the day. Look for highs in the mid 80s again as a cold front begins pushing through. It’s likely the front won’t fully be through the area until Tuesday Morning.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: This is the pleasant weather we’ve been waiting on in what seems like forever! We’ll be graced with warm days and cool nights with low humidity and plenty of sunshine, a rarity for this time of year. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s with a north wind. At night, temperatures will sink in to the upper 50s and low 60s.



NEXT WEEKEND: Our moisture will come back through the weekend as we push the upper 80s and perhaps even low 90s in a few spots. It’ll be back to more summer-like weather with plenty of sunshine still.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.