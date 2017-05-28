Scattered Storms Return Tonight

Live Radar: http://www.wcbi.com/weather-radar/

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will form west along the Mississippi River and move in our direction. The best chance to hear a rumble of thunder will be 11PM – 6AM, but we aren’t expecting any severe weather with these. Look for highs in the upper 60s with a few staying in the low 70s with a light SW wind. Not everyone will get a storm tonight.

MEMORIAL DAY: We’ll have to watch and see what showers and storms do tonight, but as of this evening it appears that scattered showers and storms will form Sunday evening/night and move through our area on Memorial Day morning. It appears the best chance for thunderstorms will be along and south of US-82, but the Tupelo area could still hear some rumbles. We could get a little break from the storms but there is the chance for scattered storms through much of the day and into the evening. Hopefully we can keep things dry for Memorial Day ceremonies, but just in case be ready to bring outdoor plans indoors, or at least have your umbrellas and rain jackets ready. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: We look to have on and off chances for storms through the week. Things don’t look to be a washout, but there’s the chance for scattered storms almost every day at some point. We’ll still mix in some sunshine in there, and not everyone will see a storm every day. We’ll keep our temperatures near average in the 80s and lows at night in the mid 60s. The good news is that this pattern may help us finally kick our remaining drought to the curb. We’ll have to wait and see on Thursday what the Drought Monitor update looks like.

NEXT WEEKEND: Much of the same continues, but we may have a storm system that approaches our area. We’ll keep it at scattered showers and storms for now but as we get closer we’ll fine-tune those details for you.