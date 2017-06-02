Scattered Storms All Weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms end in the late evening hours leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. With calm winds, we’ll be watching for fog to develop again in the early morning hours.

SATURDAY: Looking for scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The best chance for storms will come from lunchtime through the late evening hours, but can’t rule out a morning shower or storm. Some of the storms could have locally heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY: Widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will be possible through most of the day, and it’s likely we won’t get much, if any sunshine as skies stay mostly cloudy.

MONDAY: We’ll see some more scattered showers and storms on Monday, but not as many as Sunday. Look for highs in the mid 80s again as a cold front begins pushing through. It’s likely the front won’t be through the area until Tuesday Morning.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Perhaps we’ll see a few leftover showers on Tuesday but we’ll head towards sunny skies through the end of the week. The key change next week will be our moisture. Somewhat drier air will work in making us feel much more comfortable than we’ve been recently. This pleasant weather will be in the form of warm sunny days with cool nights. Look for daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Things do seem to warm back up as we head towards next weekend.

