Scattered Storms through the Weekend

TONIGHT: A few isolated storms will be possible until 11PM. Afterwards, look for partly cloudy skies through the morning with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms are possible again after lunch. High will be back in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: More showers and storms possible. Highs are in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: The best chance for widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms looks to occur Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows at night in the upper 60s and low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll keep some showers and storms on Monday but as of now it looks as if they may move out by Monday Afternoon. Tuesday we’ll keep the chance for a shower on the board but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get a day or two of dry weather in our area.

