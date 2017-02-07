School District Partners With Schneider Electric For Cost Saving, Energy Efficient Innovations

NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – Students at Nettleton High School use Chromebooks during instruction time. Hopefully, all of the units are powered down after class, but there’s no way to tell. But once the campus is outfitted with energy efficient infrastructure, any Chromebook, AC unit or other electronic device can be automatically shut off.

“We will be able to power it back up in the morning before students are here so it will save on energy that way also,” said Supt. Michael Cates.

The Nettleton School District is partnering with Schneider Electric on an energy savings performance contract. The project allows the district to replace HVAC units, interior and exterior lighting will be upgraded with LED technology, water fixtures throughout the district will be replaced and upgraded and IT power management software will be installed.

The district is taking out a 16 year loan to finance the 2.2 million dollar project, but savings over that same time will come to 1.9 million dollars.

Superintendent Michael Cates says there’s no need for a tax increase under the agreement.

“We knew we had to do it, our units, HVAC units are 20 years old, we were either going to have to flip the bill totally or look for a way to recover some of the cost and that’s what we have done with Schneider, is be able to recover majority of the costs through a savings,” Supt. Cates said.

Nettleton High School Principal Jeff Credille believes the project benefits everyone.

“Very excited about it, mainly excited because it’s an investment not only in our buildings, but it’s an investment in our students, will provide better lighting for students, more comfort for students in the classroom, because of new heating and cooling units,” Principal Credille said.

Construction work should start next month. It’s hoped that the entire energy efficient project should be complete in time for the start of the next school year.

The project will also provide jobs for many locals who will be working at the school on the energy efficient upgrades.