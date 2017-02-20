School District To Publicly Disclose Delinquent Lunch Accounts

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) – A northeast Mississippi school district plans to call out parents whose children are behind on school lunch payments.

The Daily Corinthian (http://bit.ly/2lWs6fT) reports that the Alcorn County school board approved a policy Monday that would bring up the names of parents who haven’t paid bills at school board meetings.

Some board members say they fear discussing the names could embarrass children, but the policy was adopted with only one negative vote.

Alcorn County Superintendent Larry Mitchell says parents are encouraged to fill out applications for federal assistance, and get emails when delinquent bills reach $10. He says the district’s policy needs some “teeth behind it.”

Mitchell says the U.S. Department of Agriculture doesn’t allow districts to cancel debts. Right now, the 3,200-student district has more than $1,000 in bad debt.