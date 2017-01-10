Search On For 2 Escapees

JACKSON – Two female offenders escaped the Flowood Restitution Center early Tuesday morning.

Kayla Renee Armstrong, 29, and Brittany Ann Castens, 31, are both on probation for drug-related charges.

Armstrong was given three years’ probation when sentenced on July 20, 2015, for possession of a controlled substance with intent in Harrison County.

Castens is serving a five-year probationary sentence for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced on Oct. 19 in Attala County.

Contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at (662) 745-6611 or local authorities, if you know of their whereabouts.

 

