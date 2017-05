TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are hoping to close in on a suspected credit card thief. Detectives want to question Timothy Stults in connection with a series of purchases made with a stolen credit card.

Stults is thought to be driving a 2004 Dodge Caravan with license plate LGE 364. If you have any information on where he is please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)