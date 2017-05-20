Search On For Boat Thief

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ITAWAMBA COUNTY (WCBI) – Itawamba county investigators are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a truck and bass boat Saturday morning.

 

This is a picture of the man deputies believe took a gray 2004 Ford F150 gray from The Clyde Christian Store near Peppertown this morning at 7 AM. The vehicle should be pulling a camouflage Bass America boat with a camouflage motor last seen in the Peppertown area. If you can identify this individual, or know the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 862-3401.

Share:

Related News

43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Confederate statue removals part of New Orleans mayor legacy
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee Deputies Get Special Partners For The Day
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Deadly Times Square attack highlights NYC pedestrian safety
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup