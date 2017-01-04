Search Called Off For Missing Man In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a Nettleton man moves on to another day in Monroe County.

27- year old Justin Humble hasn’t been seen or heard from in over a week.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says they’re no longer searching in the last known area Humble was seen.

His car was found abandoned on Little Coontail Road, but he was no where to be found.

Investigators say there was no signs of foul play around the car.

Cantrell says deputies are still investigating and are going off of clues and phone records.

