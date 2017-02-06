Search Continues For Saltillo Armed Robbery Suspects

SALTILLO, Miss. (Press Release) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi along with Saltillo Police Department is requesting your assistance identifying the persons responsible for an Armed Robbery.

On Thursday January 26, 2017, Officers were called to McDonald’s in Saltillo (2555 Hwy 145) Upon arrival, officers determined that 2 males entered the business with weapons.

Both males were dressed in black. They displayed the weapons while taking a undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)