Search Underway For Three Prentiss County Escapees

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County authorities believe they have two of three escapees contained in an area just across the Alabama state line.

The men David Glasco, 38, Mark Lindsey, 53, and John Brown, 40 escaped from the Prentiss County Jail early Thursday morning.

Authorities have located the stolen truck they believe two of the men were traveling in.

Law enforcement from Alabama are assisting in the search. They are using helicopter, dogs and personnel on foot.

Authorities remind the public the men are considered dangerous. If you encounter the escapees you are urged to call 911.