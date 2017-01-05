Search Is On For West Alabama Bank Robber

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WCBI) – West Alabama law enforcement are searching for a bank robber tonight.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black tells WCBI a man threatened a clerk at West Alabama Bank and Trust this afternoon.

The accused thief is described as a white man of average height and build, with a beard.

He wore brown work pants and a brown jacket, along with a hat and boots.

The hold up happened a little after 12:00 pm.

A weapon was never shown to the clerk.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

There are conflicting reports about a getaway vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Gordo police, and the FBI are assisting in this investigation.