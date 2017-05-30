SEC on CBS Unveils Partial TV Schedule for 2017 College Football Season

(PRESS RELEASE) — CBS Sports, home to college football’s highest-rated television package, the SEC ON CBS, has announced its 2017 college football schedule broadcast windows and select games. CBS will again showcase the best games from the best conference with the “SEC Game of the Week.” Additionally, CBS will broadcast the annual Army-Navy classic (Dec. 9) and Hyundai Sun Bowl (Dec. 29).

This year’s schedule features three consecutive Saturday SEC doubleheaders, which in addition to the two Thanksgiving weekend games, puts eight late-season games on CBS leading into the SEC Championship.

SEC ON CBS games this season include TCU at Arkansas to kick off the season on Sept. 9; last year’s SEC East Champion Florida taking on Tennessee on Sept. 16; Georgia vs. Florida in their annual rivalry game on Oct. 28 and Missouri at Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 24.

The SEC ON CBS has been the highest-rated regular-season college football package on any network for eight consecutive seasons. The 2017 SEC ON CBS schedule, the Network’s 17th consecutive season providing national coverage of Southeastern Conference football, features a total of 17 games, including the SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 (4:00 PM, ET).

Brad Nessler debuts this season as lead college football play-by-play announcer, teaming with Gary Danielson and reporter Allie LaForce. Nessler is a veteran college football announcer who returned to CBS Sports last year after previously calling college football games for the Network beginning in 1990.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY, the Network’s pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show, returns with host Adam Zucker alongside analysts Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the entire 2017 SEC on CBS football schedule will be available to stream live via CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Highlights of 2017 schedule include:

(All Times ET)

Sept. 9 TCU at Arkansas 3:30 PM Sept. 16 Tennessee at Florida 3:30 PM Oct. 28 Georgia vs. Florida 3:30 PM Nov. 4 SEC Doubleheader 3:30 PM 8:00 PM Nov. 11 SEC Doubleheader 12:00 PM 3:30 PM Nov. 18 SEC Doubleheader 12:00 PM 3:30 PM Nov. 24 Missouri at Arkansas 2:30 PM Dec. 2 SEC Championship 4:00 PM Dec. 9 Army vs. Navy 3:00 PM Dec. 29 Sun Bowl 3:00 PM

All other “SEC Games of the Week” are announced six to 12 days prior to their broadcast date.