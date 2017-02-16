Sessom’s Big Night Leads Ole Miss Past Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) — A huge night by junior Shandricka Sessom led the Ole Miss women’s basketball team to its fifth victory in Southeastern Conference play, a 63-59 triumph over the Auburn Tigers.

The Byhalia, Miss. native tallied a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor to guide Ole Miss past Auburn.

The Rebels followed a nine-point first quarter by Sessom to a 14-10 lead. She stayed hot in the second, at one point tying Auburn’s 12 points single-handedly.

Sessom’s big night hit a fever pitch after halftime. She scored 12 of Ole Miss’ 18 third-quarter points, giving the Rebels a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

It was an early finish to the night for Sessom, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, but freshman Alissa Alston hit several clutch free throws to bring home the win.

Alston finished with 14 points, including a 12-of-14 effort from the free throw line. Taylor Manuel was key down low as well, scoring 13 for her second straight game in double figures.

Ole Miss hits the road Sunday for another critical SEC matchup against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.