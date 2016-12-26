Several Rain Chances This Week

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, and humid conditions will continue. Showers are possible after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are likely during the morning but some breaks may develop in the clouds during the 2nd half of the day. Temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s should be the general rule of thumb.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun are expected along with mild highs in the lower to middle 60s. Some showers are possible late in the evening into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers may be round during the morning hours but a clearing trend is likely during the afternoon. Plan on highs generally in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return to the area along with seasonable highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: A cool and dry start is expected but showers are looking more likely by the late afternoon and evening. New Year’s Eve celebrations may take place on a soggy note this year. Daytime highs in the lower 50s are likely but temperatures may actually warm as we get ready to usher in 2017 at midnight.

NEW YEARS DAY: The new near is going to start out on a mild and damp note with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances stand at a high 60%.

