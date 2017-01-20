Several Rounds of Storms Thru Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: The first batch of strong to severe storms is possible between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. across the southern half of the WCBI-TV coverage area. The main threats look to be damaging wind gusts and large hail. A greater tornado threat exists to our south across central and southern Mississippi but it bears watching. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the evening but they’ll dip back into the upper 50s by sunrise.

SATURDAY: Early morning rain & storms should exit by 9 a.m. and that will set up a rather quiet late morning and afternoon. Highs should once again climb into the 70s with a warm and moist southerly breeze.

SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A second round of strong to severe storms is likely across north Mississippi and west Alabama. Once again large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns but we can’t rule out a tornado or two somewhere in the area. This round of storms should push to our northeast by sunrise Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A third round of storms is possible along a cold front before noon on Sunday. Gusty winds and some hail look to be the main threats once again if severe weather does occur. In the wake of these storms will be cooler 60s and scattered showers. Cooler northwesterly winds are expected to develop by the end of the day.

MONDAY: More winter-like highs in the mid 50s return to the region. There may be a lot of clouds initially but sunshine will develop as the day goes on.

