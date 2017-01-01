Severe Storms Possible Monday; Colder End of Work Week

MONDAY SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: A complex forecast is taking shape for tomorrow regarding storm potential. Scattered showers will develop overnight tonight, and scattered showers and storms could develop along the gulf coast tonight into tomorrow morning. The coastal storms would pose a severe threat along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as well as a substantial flooding threat. However these storms would trap some of the more unstable air south of us, and potentially lessen our severe weather threat. Even with coastal storms, enough instability should be in place along with ample shear to support both broken lines of storms as well as individual cells capable of all modes of severe weather. If the storms along the gulf coast fail to materialize, then a more substantial severe weather threat will exist across North Mississippi as more unstable air would be free to move into our area ahead of the storms. Our current forecast is for strong to severe storms capable of all modes of severe weather to impact our area tomorrow afternoon and evening, but some uncertainty still exists as to the extent of the severe weather risk this far north. The WCBI Weather team will be here all day tomorrow to monitor things and keep you up to date. We hope you will trust us to be a reliable source for weather information and also encourage you to keep a battery powered weather radio as a backup in case you lose television signal or power.

TONIGHT: Temperatures dropping to about 60. Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing overnight. TOMORROW: Overcast skies. Scattered showers in the morning giving way to more widespread storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ending after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Noticeably cooler and partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

REST OF WEEK: Our first taste of cold air makes its way into North Mississippi for the end of the workweek, with highs not making it out of the 40s till after the weekend. There has been some model runs hinting at wintry precipitation for Friday, but for now the threat looks rather low.