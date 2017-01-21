Severe Storms Saturday Evening-Sunday Morning

TONIGHT: Numerous thunderstorms develop overnight. Some will be strong to severe, capable of extremely large hail, strong straight line winds, and an isolated tornado or two. The main time frame for severe weather will be from 7 PM to 4 AM. A mixed storm mode of multi-cell clusters, line segments, and embedded supercells will all be possible through the evening, with the highest threat for severe weather occurring in the embedded supercells. Stay tuned to WCBI throughout the evening for the latest on this evolving situation. If you cannot be near a television set, we will stream severe weather coverage live right here on WCBI.com.

SUNDAY: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms through the day. Some could be strong before 6 AM. Otherwise, the severe threat appears to be low. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. More sun than clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Few showers possible Wednesday, otherwise, we enter a more calm and cool pattern to round out the week.