Shannon Woman Found Dead Sunday Evening

SHANNON (WCBI) – Lee County investigators are searching for suspects in a Sunday homicide.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says deputies answered a call to a County Road 54 home Sunday night where they found the body of 66 year old Molly Gladney. Johnson says evidence at the scene shows some type of struggle took place and foul play is likely in the death. Coroner Carolyn Green is sending Gladney’s body to Mississippi Forensic Testing in Pearl to determine the exact cause of death. WCBI will have more on the case later today.