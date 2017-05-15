Shannon Woman Found Dead Sunday Evening

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SHANNON (WCBI) – Lee County investigators are searching for suspects in a Sunday homicide.

GLADNEY

 

Sheriff Jim Johnson says deputies answered a call to a County Road 54 home Sunday  night where they found the body of 66 year old Molly Gladney.   Johnson says evidence at the scene shows some type of struggle took place and foul play is likely in the death.  Coroner Carolyn Green is sending Gladney’s body to Mississippi Forensic Testing in Pearl to determine the exact cause of death.   WCBI will have more on the case  later today.

Share:

Related News

12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Update: Death Investigation Underway In Columbus
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Dies After Being Struck By Car
Read More»
59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Germany says software firms need help security
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup