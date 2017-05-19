Sheriff Says Man May Have Helped Inmate Escape

Dustin McCoy

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s an update Friday on an escaped inmate investigation in Tishomingo County. Someone inside the prison may have helped.

A correctional officer may face charges for helping Dustin McCoy escape.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says he’s asking for U.S. Marshals to issue arrest warrants for Dillon Slade Davis, and possibly others.

He says they fired Davis during the investigation when video surveillance showed he failed to report the missing inmate.

Davis is 22 years old and had worked at the jail for about three months.

