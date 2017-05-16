Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A shots fired investigation ends with a Columbus man, facing felony malicious mischief charges.

Scott Wheeler was arrested and charged Monday morning.

At around 6:18 A.M., officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to shots fired in the 3400 block of Military Road.

A witness claimed shots were being fired from an abandoned residence down the hill. The witness said at least one round struck the electric transformer near his residence, and a couple rounds struck his driveway.

During the investigation a fire hydrant was found to be struck multiple times. Damages to city property totals more than $1,500.

While arriving on scene, officers found Scott Wheeler near the abandoned residence.

Investigators say they found several weapons and ammunition inside the home. Wheeler was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief and two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits.

On Monday, Wheeler was taken before Columbus Municipal Judge Gary Goodwin for his initial appearance. Bail was set at $45,000.00.