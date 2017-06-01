More Showers and Storms In The Forecast.

TODAY:  Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance for rain coming after 1 pm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain about 30%.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise pa mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 40%.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 50%.

SUNDAY: Widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 70%.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms again possible on Monday, but it looks like by the middle of next week we dry out a bit. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

