Showers and Storms through Mid-Week

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms continue through the evening.  Overnight, many of us will get a break in the action, but we’ll keep a few showers and storms around through the morning.  Look for lows near 70 with a light south wind and mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY:  Additional showers and storms are likely out ahead of a cold front that’ll be pushing through the area. Highs should be in the low 80s. The chance of rain is 60%.  Showers and storms will end by the evening from north to south.

MONDAY:  A few lingering showers are possible south of US 82 but we’re taking the rain chance down to 10%.  Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies.  Showers and storms will pick up late Monday Night into Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are again possible across the twin states as our next storm system moves through.  Look for highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY:  Much cooler and air may return and it could support a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will only make it into the low 70s.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY: We’re looking to keep plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.  Thankfully moisture doesn’t look like it will return, so it will be a comfortable few days.  Lows will stay in the 50s.

