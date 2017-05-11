Showers and Storms Return Tonight and Tomorrow.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight, showers and storms move in from the west. A few of these storms could be strong, especially along and west of I-55. A severe storm or two is possible, but for now it appears most storms will stay below severe limits.

FRIDAY: Additional showers and storms develop through the day. A few of these storms could be strong to locally severe, with the strongest storms capable of producing large hail and damaging straight line winds. The best chance for severe storms will be along and southeast of the Natchez Trace Parkway, and in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. This rain will clear out overnight.

WEEKEND: A good bit of sunshine, and fairly comfortable. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, and the mid 80s on Mother’s Day.

NEXT WEEK: A good bit of sun to kick off the work week next week, and quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s Monday-Wednesday.