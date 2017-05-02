Showers and Storms Return Wednesday Evening.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild, with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be variable between 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We stay dry for most of the day, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight, widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a low of 60. For now, any strong/severe storms would appear to stay south of us, but we will continue to monitor it.

THURSDAY: As the low pushes to our east and northeast, moisture will wrap around the backside of the low, giving us showers off and on through Thursday. Much cooler behind this system as well, with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. Overnight Thursday, a stray shower will remain possible, with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool again on Friday, with highs again in the mid 60s. A stray shower or light drizzle can’t be ruled out, but definitely not a washout. Overnight, expect clouds to begin to clear some, with lows in the low 40s.

WEEKEND: Our weekend is looking spectacular, with lots of sun both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and 80s are sticking around for us!