Showers Thru Monday Morning, Strong Storms Tuesday?

SUNDAY NIGHT: Numerous showers and perhaps even a storm or two are expected. Lows will be fairly steady in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll have a 70% chance of rain and storms primarily in the morning. Things should settle down a bit during the 2nd part of the day. Southerly breezes will increase during and that will allow warm, moist air to surge back in. Look for highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm & moist air will remain entrenched across northeast Mississippi and west Alabama. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s but some locations could stay in the 60s if clouds remain thicker than expected. Timing and placement on storm activity remains difficult to pinpoint. A batch of storms in the morning is possible along with scattered activity during the afternoon. Suffice to say this isn’t one of those clear cut severe weather episodes and we’ll just have to see how it evolves Tuesday morning. High winds and hail appear to be the main threats at this time but we can’t rule out a tornado somewhere in the region.

WEDNESDAY: New information suggests warmer mid to upper 60s to lower 70s along with more clouds and the chance of showers. A cold front will sweep through by the evening.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Cooler, more seasonable conditions return. Highs fall back into the 50s with lows in the 30s.

