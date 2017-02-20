Showers Tuesday, Late-Week Warm Up

TONIGHT: Clouds will fill in and rain is likely by sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:  Morning showers are expected with more in the way of scattered activity during the afternoon hours. The rain chance is 70%. Highs should remain in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:  We’ll have a fairly cloudy start but breaks will develop as the day goes on. Look for highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:  Mostly sunny and WARM weather is on track for the end of the work week. Daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are a good bet.

WEEKEND:  Mostly sunny conditions will continue but temperatures are  going to be  more seasonable. Plan on highs in the low to mid 60s.

