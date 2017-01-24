Showers Wednesday; Cool to Wrap up the Week.

TONIGHT: Not as cool overnight tonight, with lows in the upper 40s. Breezy at times, with winds out of the southeast. Clouds increase after midnight.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy throughout the day ahead of a cold front. As the front passes in the afternoon and evening, a band of showers will develop. Not everyone will get rain. The chance of rain increases the further south and east you are. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers pushing east of the area by 9PM. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

REST OF WEEK: Cooler weather and sunshine prevails for the rest of the forecast period. Highs in the low 50s through Saturday, then a brief period of highs in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will dip below freezing through Monday night.

