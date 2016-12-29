Shuqualak Post Office To Reopen

JACKSON, MS (Press Release) – The Shuqualak Post Office located at 135 Pine Street, Shuqualak, Mississippi 39361, sustained water damage from torrential rains and flooding in August, requiring the temporary suspension of the Post Office. Repairs have been made and the Post Office will reopen on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Hours of operation at the Shuqualak, MS, Post Office are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

