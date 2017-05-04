Skull Found In Calhoun County

CALHOUN CITY (WCBI) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s department is investigating the discovery of a human skull.

Sheriff Greg Pollan tells us a man out walking around 11 o’clock this morning found the skull in the front yard of a home on Hardin Street. It had apparently been dug up by a dog.

Pollan says there no other bones found and his department will conduct a wider search of the area tomorrow morning. Investigators will use cadaver dogs during the search.

Pollan has taken the skull to the Mississippi Forensics Lab in Pearl for further examination.