Snow Up to 1″ North of I-22, Minimal Accum. To The South

TODAY: Snow has already begun falling in the Memphis area this morning; we can expect bands of snow to gradually shift toward the South as the day goes on. Snowfall totals increase as you move farther to the North, but at most, our region will see only about 1 inch of snow. Other areas, namely the Golden Triangle Region, are likely to only see flurries with minimal accumulation. Temperatures will remain consistently close to freezing all day with a high of only 34°. Winds will prevail out of the North at 10 to 15 mph, so the wind chill will make it feel 5 to 7 degrees below the raw temperature.

SATURDAY: The chance of snow will fade into the early hours of Saturday morning, but we will not receive any relief whatsoever from the polar air coming in. Overnight lows just before sunrise Saturday morning will be in the high teens, some of the coldest air we’ve seen thus far this season. Skies will turn sunny during the day, daytime highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: The cold air will stick around once again for Sunday. Remaining mostly sunny with lows in the teens, daytime highs likely to barely cross the 40° mark.

MONDAY: A slow but steady warming trend starts on Monday, skies will turn partly cloudy and temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Sunday. Expecting lows in the mid 20s, daytime highs approaching 50°.

TUES-WED: Our next rain chance will come midway through the week, but more details need to be determined such as timing and amounts. Temperatures will continue warming to above average until we reach highs in the mid 60s on Wednesday.

